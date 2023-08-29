Weinig Holz-Her North America Strengthens Presence Throughout Canada

Mooresville, NC, August 24, 2023 – Weinig Holz-Her Market Unit North America (MUNA) proudly announces its strategic approach to better serve the burgeoning Canadian market in solid wood and panel processing. This initiative reflects MUNA’s commitment to responding to its Canadian customer base and their evolving needs for tailored machine and technology solutions that resonate.

The top-down approach aligns with overarching objectives to drive collaboration and foster more significant support for Canadian customers. To accomplish this, Ken Ellston, Director of Weinig Holz-Her Canada (WHHCA), appointed Joel Ackermann as the new Holz-Her territory sales representative for the lower mainland area of British Columbia (BC). Ackermann joins the team from Holz-Her AG, where he formerly served as a Regional Sales Manager for two years. With an impressive record of propelling markets forward, he is excited to develop custom-made solutions for his new and prospective customers.

Ackermann commented on his recent transition from Holz-Her AG to WHHCA, “I look forward to teaming up with customers and listening to their challenges. It is not just about problem-solving today but about forging long-term partnerships that make customers competitive and unlocking new productivity levels.”

Ellston is also strengthening the technical services department lineup. Kevin Veilleux recently joined as a Weinig and Holz-Her Service Technician for Quebec and Eastern Canada. As a returning Service Technician, he brings solid wood and panel processing competencies, making him an incredible asset.

Ellston added, “WHHCA is committed to finding the right individuals who possess the necessary expertise and are eager and motivated to be active team members. We’re excited about bolstering our teams from sales to lifetime services to give our customers an increasingly positive experience whether you’re a first-time investor or have been with us for years.”