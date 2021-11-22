Weinig Holz-Her Canada welcomes new sales rep

Weinig Holz-Her Canada welcomes Eric Sorbonne as their Holz-Her Sales Specialist for Eastern Quebec and the Maritime Provinces. This role is essential to the company’s success as it provides product knowledge and sales support to the woodworking industry in that area.

Sorbonne brings over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing supply industry to Weinig Holz-Her Canada. During his successful tenure within the woodworking industry, he helped develop strong business models, increased topline performance, and supported product development in many positions.

Sorbonne, based in Chambly, Quebec, joins the Weinig Holz-Her Canadian team as they expand their sales, service, and administration staff.

“We are very excited to welcome Eric. He brings a focus on customer relationship quality to our sales team and will provide market-growth opportunities in his area,” stated Ken Ellston, Director of Sales and Service Weinig Holz-Her Canada.

Weinig Holz-Her Canada, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, is the industry leader in solid wood and panel processing technology and equipment. Weinig Holz-Her Canada offers sales and service support throughout all of Canada, specializing in innovative manufacturing solutions that enable mass customization and improve efficiency.