Weinig Holz-Her Canada Hires Paul Eilender as Account Manager for Ontario 

[Laval, QC] – Weinig Holz-Her, a leading name in solid wood and panel processing solutions in Canada, is pleased to announce that Paul Eilender is joining its team as the new Account Manager for the region of Ontario.

With over 20 years of progressive sales and marketing experience in the woodworking industry, Eilender is an industry veteran, specializing in providing a sound analysis of customers’ needs for specialized and precise applications within the woodworking industry.

Eilender joins Weinig Holz-Her at a time of steady expansion and will be utilizing his extensive background in sales and marketing to provide exceptional customer relationship support to accounts within the province of Ontario.

“It’s an honor to join a company with such a distinct reputation and loyal customer base. I’m excited to use my experience in the industry to serve our customers in Ontario and contribute to the company’s future success,” stated Eilender.

Most recently, Eilender held the position of Account Development Director at PPG Industrial Coatings, where he was responsible for key account representation, fostering collaborative relationships, and providing innovative solutions for advanced applications.

Prior to that, Eilender held positions with various prominent vendors within the woodworking industry, cultivating a passion for assisting both small and large shops in elevating their manufacturing capabilities.

“Paul’s twenty-four years of sales and marketing experience will be an asset to Weinig Holz-Her Canada as we take on new challenges and streamline better ways to serve our existing customers. We are excited to see how Paul will enhance our engagement in the growing market of Ontario.” added Ken Ellston, Director of Sales and Service at Weinig Holz-Her Canada.