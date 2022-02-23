Weinig Group Aquires Machinerie Godin

Weinig Holz-her Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Weinig Group – the leading technology provider for the woodworking industry – is strengthening its sales network by acquiring long-time sales partner Machinerie C. Godin.

Weinig Holz-her Canada announced the acquisition of Machinerie C. Godin. Founded in 1989, the company had been a Weinig sales and service office in Quebec and the Maritime provinces for several decades. This strategic purchase will further strengthen customer support in Canada, as it allows even closer cooperation and expansion of sales efforts.

Weinig Holz-her Canada is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. The company is the sales and service office of the Weinig Group, which has its headquarters in Germany. Its product portfolio includes many stand-alone machines (from saws to planers, moulders, scanners, and more). The group is also a leader in systems expertise and brings to market entire production lines for the woodworking industry. With Holz-her, the group is also positioned as a specialist in the panel processing sector.

“This acquisition strengthens us as a partner for our customers who can rely on us in the long term,” said Ken Ellston, Director of Sales and Service for Weinig Holz-her Canada. “We are very much looking forward to working even more closely with the trusted staff at Machinerie C. Godin and expanding market share together.”

Brett Reid, Head of the Weinig Group’s Market Unit North America, takes a similar view.

“The professionalism and extensive knowledge that the Godin team brings to Weinig Holz-her Canada is exceptional and will have an immediate impact on Weinig’s continued growth in Canada.”

Gregor Baumbusch, CEO of the Weinig Group, adds: “Canada is an important market for the Weinig Group, and the addition of Machinerie C. Godin to our already strong team at Weinig Holz-her Canada reflects our commitment to Canada and North America.”

The acquisition became effective on 17 February 2022. Machinerie C. Godin will move from its current location in Lévis, Quebec, to Weinig Holz-her Canada’s offices in Laval, Quebec.