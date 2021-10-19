WEB-CAB Releases Version 21

WEB-CAB version 21 brings you changes inspired by feedback from real manufacturers who’ve been using and testing the product throughout this challenging last year. Planit Canada is proud to resell this robust MES software that helps manufacturers withstand the immense demands on our industry.

IMPROVED USER EXPERIENCE – INTUITIVE PLATFORM

User Experience Design (UX) is focused on making a product or service intuitive and easy to use.

New login page for an improved experience

One access to all your WEB-CAB products

Easily manage the user’s language preference

New interface for the staging window

Eliminates multiple staging boxes and get an optimized view using subcategories

Simply scan the barcode associated with the staging space, and the system will scan the location of the items

Obtain the list of items related to the staging in addition to the project

Locate each item faster with the new component summary interface

View and print room, door, and hardware labels to separately manage all items of a project

Determine the routing (production steps) of each component

Added asset for the receiving dock

NEW FEATURES – MORE POSSIBILITIES

Chat 4.0 with WEBLE

WEBLE is an avatar that helps improve communication between departments.

Receive notifications when a project is started and when it is completed

Inform users when a part has been damaged and when it has been reproduced

Improved interface for the creation of kits

Status is changed automatically

Reprint labels directly in kits window

Obtain the list of items available at any station according to the route of the parts

Create kits with parts and hardware components of cabinets to help “ReadyToAssemble” manufacturers

Discover the new way to display kits in the delivery slip window

Display the items included in each kit

Group the products by pallet to reduce the list of products to be loaded into the truck for even faster validation

EXPLORE NEW HORIZONS WITH THE IMPORT LINK TO CABINET VISION

New configuration which allows the import and display of data in MM (metric).

Import a Cabinet Vision panel saw optimizer.

Improvements for Cabinet Vision 3D visual which fixes the issue where in some projects the part visual is exploded and the locale has to be changed to “,” instead of “. “And the” shape “of parts no longer appear. This new method is more constant to work displayed all types of “Shapes”

For SQL query experts: you can now import any column from Cabinet Vision without any custom development.

CREATED BY YOU DESIGNED FOR YOU – LATEST IMPROVEMENTS

WEB-CAB products are developed using a collaborative approach with our customers. Thanks to your comments, we have improved our solutions so that we are all more productive.

You can now open the PDF plans window on several stations at the same time and work simultaneously

Addition of a window that notifies when the start or end scan is in progress

The sorting rack with LED lights is now available in multiple colors on the second screen display on the other side of the rack

If a project from CAD / CAM has not been imported successfully, the term “INCOMPLETE” will be added before the project’s name. Thus, if a possible network problem arises, the user can easily identify the projects to be reimported.

NEW PORTAL – MY WEB-CAB

A web portal to manage your software, allowing you to be more autonomous.

View the number of active, available, and expired licenses

View the latest license connections

View available software options

Relocate your licenses to a new computer

Access videos and other resources

View your maintenance plan renewal date and remaining days

Access the Zendesk Support Center from the portal

FOR I.T. EYES ONLY – MAJOR INNOVATION

This release brings a major shift in our partner’s technology platform. They have adopted a web-centric approach that uses progressive and responsive frameworks. This means that these new product modules can be used on any platform, such as mobile devices or any traditional desktop environment that uses a modern Web browser.

The new platform incorporates a distributed messaging service that allows synchronization and sharing data more quickly and efficiently, ensuring that all views reflect your production status’s latest and most up-to-date reality. WEB-CAB made great strides in advancing its overall system architecture to set the stage for future product enhancements, which will deliver competitive advantages to you and ensure performance and reliability.

Finally, the groundwork has been laid to provide public-facing Web APIs (Application Programmer Interfaces) in future releases that will enable integration with 3rd party products or custom solutions. This opens many possibilities for additional efficiencies and tighter integration with your back office or collaboration systems.

Technical notes – importing

The import of sub-assemblies, regardless of the CAD / CAM, is now available under the accessories section

Importing the “Finish” column via data from excel files is now available for mapping

Most hardware can now be displayed in the accessories section for all CAD / CAMs

In the Counter Assistant, the delivery dates are now updated from the import

Technical notes – general functions