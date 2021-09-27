Waste not, want not

We all have plans for when we retire. For Don Power, he had always planned to get back to woodworking when he retired from communications.

“My father was a boatbuilder and a carpenter well-known on the Avalon Peninsula,” says the Newfoundlander. “He would build these 50-foot boats. My brother and I grew up hanging around the shipyard.”

He had always woodworked and made his own things when he needed them, but now, he and his brother Jerome build butcher blocks, cutting boards, and custom furniture that they sell at the local St John’s Farmers’ Market (SJFM). That’s where I found them, at their “Once-A-Pallet” stall.

They’re aptly named because almost all the materials that the Powers use come from used pallets, crates, and other recycled wood. They don’t buy any wood whatsoever.

“I have a friend with an office furniture company, and everything comes in on these single-use pallets,” said Power. “So I said, that’s going in the trash? I’ll take that!”

Typically, this wood would end up in the landfill or possibly be used as firewood. Instead, the Powers give it new life in their creations. Despite these pallets and crates being intended as disposable, the wood is still in good shape and perfectly usable for these projects. It’s an important part of Newfoundland culture not to let things go to waste.

Once-A-Pallet started selling at the SJFM in 2018.

“It was a way to finance our hobby,” he said simply. “Pay for the materials, tools, and time it takes to build these things.”

While selling at a farmer’s market may seem like a relaxed approach to selling your work, it was actually a rigorous process just to get started.

“There was a long waitlist, and experts in the field had to go over our stuff and test it for quality,” explained Power. “It took us a year to get in.”

But now, they’re a staple of the SJFM.

“Our best sellers are definitely our butcher’s blocks. They’re perfect for people who are travelling; they can fit in a tourist’s suitcase,” said Power. “For the locals, our vegetable bins are very popular sellers.”

They also take on bigger projects like custom tables, chairs, and kitchen islands.

“Jerome and I will split the work on a bigger project like that based on our skills. One of us might be better table legs, and the other might be better at something else,” said Power. “So we both work on it and then put the pieces together.”

They get many commissions through word of mouth and sell their work through Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace when they’re not at the market.

“What surprised us the most about all of this is that you never know exactly what the customer is going to like,” he told me. “You might make a little table that you’re really proud of, but then no one gives it a second look.”

Something else they find surprising is some of the custom requests they get.

“We had someone request a piece that basically looked like a tree stump,” he told me. He had to go out into the woods to find a stump to use. “I would never have come up with that myself, but when it was done, it looked nice!”