Planit Canada is a leading distributor of software solutions servicing the woodworking industry in Canada. Paired with our commitment to outstanding training & support, Planit Canada delivers an unbeatable combination for the growth and prosperity of your woodworking business.

The Planit Canada brands have been carefully chosen to drive every aspect of the design to the manufacturing process and improve your woodworking operation efficiency. Our software solutions benefit companies designing and manufacturing casegoods, countertops, doors, and millwork for residential and commercial projects.

Vortek Spaces is a revolutionary sales tool, which allows kitchen, bathroom, and commercial designers to use virtual 3D technology. Impress your clients by quickly and easily customizing colours and materials on the fly and enable them to come to a decision more quickly.

Video: VORTEK Spaces Trailer

CABINET VISION is the most widely used software in the woodworking industry to manufacture closets, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and other millwork projects.

Go right from 3D presentation to manufacturing in moments; our CABINET VISION will generate codes for most CNC machines, so you avoid going through intermediaries and incurring additional costs and delays.

Video: General Features | CABINET VISION 2021

WEB-CAB is a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that will optimize your shop by allowing you to track, document, and control your operations. Easy implementation that will have your new system up and running in five days. Reduces unnecessary communication between departments by 80%. Helps train new staff in less than one hour. Reduces assembly time by 50%. 99% of shipments were completed on time. ROI within 3 – 6 months.

Planning Assistant is a planning tool that allows you to manage your shop’s production capacity, stay on top of deadlines, and collaborate with your team.

Video: Planning Assistant

Leica Geosystems lasers provide detailed digital measurements in 3D to improve all aspects of your project.

Video: Fitting a 36,000 lb Polymer Glass Dome at the Georgia Aquarium for its New Shark Tank.