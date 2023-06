The Veosys hinge from Hettich has a stainless steel finish gives it robustness and makes it suitable for various applications. One of the key features of the hinge is its resistance to corrosion which makes it ideal for environments where exposure to moisture or harsh conditions is expected, such as spa centers, gyms, laboratories, hospitals, and outdoor settings. Additionally, the hinge offers a wide self-closing angle of 35° which allows it to automatically close the door.