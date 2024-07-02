Venjakob to Present at IWF Atlanta with Stiles Machinery: Booth #B4835

Future-Oriented Coating Technology: Energy-Efficient and High-Performance

At the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) in Atlanta, German specialist Venjakob will showcase its cutting-edge finishing technology. Venjakob invites attendees to explore innovative coating processes that address current industry challenges such as resource shortages, environmental protection, sustainability, and workforce limitations. Representatives from Venjakob will be available to discuss these topics and share insights on optimizing production processes.

Live Coating Demonstrations

Visitors can witness the latest finishing technology in action at the Stiles Machinery booth, the US sales representative for Venjakob.

VEN SPRAY PERFECT Spray Coating Machine

This machine is available with an optional fast color change management system, which speeds up color changes and reduces paint and solvent consumption. Additionally, a new circulating air system with a moistening feature can further reduce energy consumption.

VEN COAT ROLL – Roller Coater

Attendees will see roller coating with pigmented UV coating material. Venjakob offers various roller coating machines, which can be combined with spray coating machines depending on specific requirements.

VEN DRY UV – With Surround UV Technology

This machine features a special reflector geometry that achieves 20% energy savings and optimal radiation for different workpiece thicknesses. The unique reflector design ensures that surfaces and edges are cured effectively during operation.

Rethink Your Finishing Process

Venjakob invites attendees to explore new approaches to surface technology, leveraging over 60 years of industry experience. The company has successfully delivered solutions for various sectors, including furniture and cabinet manufacturing, carpentry, the building materials industry, and industrial door coating with feed rates of up to 20 meters per minute.

Join Us at IWF Atlanta

Meet the experts from Venjakob and Stiles Machinery at Booth #B4835 to discuss tailored solutions and see live demonstrations of advanced coating technology.