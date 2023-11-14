Veneers matching arrangements

Veneer matching is an arrangement of veneers within a given panel. It can create an entirely different look, change grain appearance, or give unique pattern. Each type of matching produces a specific pattern visual effect and finished appearance.

See below the most common matching for panels or faces for the door industry, and special matches that are more creative, unique, but also uncommon.

BOOK MATCH





The most commonly used match in the industry. Every other piece of veneer, coming from the same sequence, is turned over like 2 adjacent pages of a book. It creates a symmetrical pattern.

SLIP MATCH

Adjacent pieces of veneers are placed side by side in sequence, without being turned over. This matching produces a uniform look, due to the repetition of the same grain appearance.

RANDOM MATCH (Mismatch)

Pieces of veneers of the same specie are assembled without regard to color or grain patterns, and veneer width may vary. This matching produces variation, contrasts, and patterns of color and grain – resulting in a more casual effect.

PLEASING MATCH

Veneers pieces are matched by color or similarity, not necessarily by grain characteristics. No sharp color contrasts are allowed. It provides an overall pleasing appearance.

PLANK MATCH

This matching uses pieces of veneers dissimilar (in color, grain) of difference widths, not coming from the same sequence. This matching simulates a lumber planking effect.

SPECIAL MATCHES

Special matches are much more unique and creative than above matching techniques.

These special faces require skilled craftsmanship, but will give a distinctive and special look to any space.

Diamond Match & Reverse Diamond Match

These decorative techniques use 4 pieces of veneers with a straight grain. In Diamond Match, four leaves are joined so that the grain forms a diamond across the entire panel.

In Reversed Diamond Match, the four leaves are flipped outward, so the grain creates a series of “V” shapes that spread out from the center of the panel.

Box match & Reverse Box Match

8 piece Sunburst Match

Sunburst veneer matching is a very artistic veneering technique, where pieces of veneer are precisely cut and arranged in a radial pattern, copying a burst of sunlight

Herringbone

For Herringbone matching (or V-matched veneers), wood veneer layons are cut and arranged in a repeating pattern looking like the bones of a fish. This pattern requires skilled craftsmanship for precise alignment. Each veneer strip is aligned at a right angle to its neighbors, forming a distinctive “V” shape, which will give character to any space.

Parquet match





Panel is divided into various squares of equal size, and each veneers leaf is spliced at right angles to the adjoining piece of veneer. Parquet match is reminiscent of traditional parquet flooring.

Beaulac veneers is specialised in Thick veneers splicing – from 1/20’’ up to 1/8’’ thickness.

See the original article here.

Coraline Patrigeon is responsible for sales and marketing within Beaulac Veneers in Québec. She wants to share the particularities and knowledge of the veneers world, to everyone in the wood industry.