Vancouver’s Davie Village to Welcome 154 Affordable Homes in Landmark $91 Million Mass Timber Project

Vancouver, Sept 19 – In a significant development for Vancouver’s housing landscape, a groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of construction for a 154-unit affordable rental housing project. This initiative, located in the heart of Davie Village at 981 Davie St., is a collaborative effort between the Province, the Government of Canada, and the City of Vancouver, with a total investment of $91 million.

The project aims to address housing affordability and inclusivity by catering to families, seniors, individuals, and those living with HIV/AIDS. Designed to meet Passive House standards, the 17-storey mass timber building will offer a mix of rental units for people with low to moderate incomes. It will also provide a new home for the QMUNITY Resource Centre on its first two floors, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving queer, transgender, and Two-Spirit lives.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, emphasized the positive impact of this development on the community. “By building and securing 154 new affordable homes…we help build a healthier community in the West End and downtown,” he noted.

Residents will benefit from various amenities, including indoor and outdoor spaces, a garden, fitness area, and more. Furthermore, the project addresses environmental concerns by incorporating mass timber construction, which reduces carbon emissions.

The Community Land Trust will manage the majority of the building, while the McLaren Housing Society will oversee 31 units designated for individuals and families living with HIV/AIDS. This collaborative effort aims to provide not only housing but also essential services and support for residents.

This project is part of the broader $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government, highlighting the commitment to increasing affordable housing options. With construction expected to conclude in the fall of 2026, this development signifies a significant step toward addressing housing challenges in Vancouver.

Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, Sean Fraser, emphasized the effectiveness of this collaboration, stating, “This is an all-hands-on-deck approach that shows the federal government’s leadership with the National Housing Strategy is working.” Similarly, Tiffany Duzita, executive director of Community Land Trust, emphasized the importance of collaborative solutions in providing safe, secure, and affordable homes for individuals and families in Vancouver.