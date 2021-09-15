With a CNC machine from AXYZ, you will be able to greatly expand your shop’s capabilities, reduce labor hours, improve efficiency, and become more competitive in your market. A wide range of process areas accommodates all standard sheet sizes and an endless supply of CNC machine options, ensuring that all your woodworking needs are met.

Add an automatic tool changer for ultimate productivity when using multiple tools, a pneumatic drill for single holes, or a boring block for 32mm shelve holes. Pop-up location pins enable repeatable material location and a high-power vacuum pump system to hold your materials in place on the zoned vacuumed bed.

Power your AXYZ CNC router with virtually any CAM software, including ArtCAM, Vectric, Enroute, Type 3, AlphCAM, or Mastercam. Connect your cabinet design software (KCDW, CabinetPro, RouterCAD, Cabinet Vision) to one of these CAM programs to create a complete nested-based manufacturing solution.

INFINITE SERIES

A popular, highly configurable CNC router, the Infinite Series is a new machine that builds on the AXYZ Series to make it even better. It’s suitable for one-off, small-batch production as well as high volume and high productivity applications. Available in an extensive range of machine sizes, various tool configurations, offering the most diverse combination of productivity options in the industry. With an exceptional range of capabilities, the Infinite Series ensures innovation and success across multiple industries.

The most versatile and customisable CNC router system in the industry

At a Glance:

Widths from 28″ to 128″

Lengths from 4 feet to over 50 feet

Multiple tool configurations

Primary Applications: Signmaking, General Woodworking, Solid Surface, Exhibition Stands, Scenery & Sets, Interiors, Plastic Fabrication, Metal Fabrication, Foam Processing, Point of Purchase. For more information, visit the Applications page.

PACER SERIES

A single-piece, stress-relieved, heavy-duty steel frame, coupled with a helical rack drive system and high-tolerance bearing components, delivers high-accuracy motion and quality cutting. The Pacer Series CNC router delivers a high-quality cut finish, precise dimensional tolerances, or very fine engraving with a wide range of productivity options available and a heavy-duty router table.

PACER

Heavy-duty CNC router: Precision driven for premium quality

At a Glance: