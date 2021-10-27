Using Teams in a project-focused environment 

Watts S. Humphrey, the father of quality in software, once said that: “Every business is a software business.”

Making custom millwork is incredibly hard. We are dealing with large scopes of work, intricate details, and tight timelines. We need software to manage all of the information we take in for each of these projects. The issue is that most of the software available is not made for our use case. Customizing these tools can be cumbersome, so I wanted to share how we, at Stirling Woodworks Ltd., set up our communication software.

Talk is Cheap

We know that communication is fundamental to completing our projects. Between phone calls, text messages, and emails, we use a lot of applications to communicate. Managing all of these spaces is a nightmare. I am sure you have sat down at your desk, trying to figure out where your client sent you the specification that you need, it is very frustrating, and the cost is your time (and your sanity).

Having a singular place for communication, one which persists over time and is searchable, is incredibly valuable. There are many solutions out there; we selected Microsoft Teams for a few reasons. In our use case, we were already using Microsoft for our email hosting and document backup.

The other reason that we chose Teams is that it is built on top of Sharepoint. This means that you can do all of your document management inside of your Teams channels. You can also then sync these files to your computer using OneDrive, and you can access them right there in your File Explorer.

All these channels and nothing to watch

When we started using Teams, there wasn’t a lot of information on how to use the product in the way that we needed. Most people using the application were in large organizations; they tended to need more “teams” (groups of people) and only a few channels.

We run all of our jobs as “projects,” which means we would need a different way to configure things. We are constantly improving and iterating, but this is working for now.

Every job gets its own channel. The channel starts with the job number and a name that expresses the scope of work.

Inside every project channel, we have some information that has to be communicated for every job:

Location

Client

Site Contact

Completion Date

We put all of this information in the channel “wiki”; that way, everyone can find it wherever they are. Our delivery people can head there when they need the address or whom to contact on-site when they arrive. In some cases, our engineers need to know who to contact with regards to design decisions, we can add the designers’ information into the wiki, and everyone then knows who to email.

Speaking of email, you can add your project channel’s email address to important emails so that everyone can see the email and its replies right there in the channel. Or you can forward an email directly to the channel and let everyone know it is there. Searching for information becomes much easier when it is all contained in the same place.

We also have a few catchall channels for parts of our organization:

General

CNC

Purchasing

LEAN Ideas

These areas are used to categorize the things people want to talk about.

Additions

We are also using Planner to keep track of our to-dos. This is another powerful application (one that needs its own article to fully explain how we use it), one that can be accessed right there in the top navigation of the channel.

If you have a hard time keeping track of samples like we were, try using Lists (which is just a re-skinned Sharepoint List). Again, we can attach it to the navigation bar for each project. Then we can easily keep track of what samples we need and what has been sent and approved or needs to be remade and re-delivered.

I hope this helps

Adopting this kind of software can be a significant undertaking. The cost of not implementing a solution is far greater. If you aren’t using Slack or Teams or one of the other communications platforms, you are leaving yourself open to fractured communication and mistakes.

If you have any questions about setting up your Teams site or optimizing your communication, please don’t hesitate to reach out to cameron@stirlingwoodworks.com. I am always happy to help woodworkers adopt new technology.