Urban Design & Architecture 2023 Award Winners Announced

Architecture Press Release (APR) announced their 2023 award winners in the Urban Design & Architecture category for the Global Future Design Awards. The organization received a substantial number of incredibly innovative projects from designers and architects across the globe. The Urban Design & Architecture award recognizes revolutionary design by implementing novel materials, technologies, aesthetics,s and its adaptation to the digital world and globalization. Several Canadian architects and Canadian-based projects were honoured and celebrated for their projects this year.

The design panel bases their award decisions on a project’s ability to achieve originality, great storytelling, push boundaries and address sustainability issues. The awards deliver unparalleled exposure for their finalists and winners.

For the Urban Design & Architecture 2023 awards, a few incredibly innovative Canadian designers and projects were awarded for their designs including the following:

Gold Winner: Irving Oil Home by B+H Architects

(Saint John, New Brunswick)

The main headquarters for the East-Coast leading oil company, Irving Oil, was awarded Gold for its beautiful design. Created by B+H Architects, the company’s main office, which is located in Saint John, New Brunswick, features a soaring atrium, an entrance lobby that welcomes all, and a central staircase. The architects utilized white oak materials for their stairs and entry and a variety of Canadian limestones.

The focus on natural materials was critical and accurately represented the authenticity of the East Coast aesthetic. Sustainability was at the forefront of the team’s design choice and the Irving Oil business even achieved an LEED NC Silver certification. The design team was led by Patrick Fejer (lead architect), Stephane Panyam, the interior design director at Toronto Studio.

Gold Winner: Place des Arts by Moriyama & Teshima Architects

(Sudbury, Ontario)

The Place des Arts centre is a joint project and one of the first multidisciplinary art centres in Northern Ontario. The cultural facility features a 300-seat theatre, a multi-use studio performance studio, art gallery, a library, boutiques and bistros. The 40,000 square feet centre welcomes Francophone communities in the Sudbury area, which has surged since the 1970s.

The facility’s theatre features a wood-lined interior to ensure warmth. The interior greatly reflects Francophone history in its design and artefacts. “The three-storey, 40,000-square-foot building’s varying heights, angular projections and accessible terraces bridge the natural and built environments, reaching beyond its interior boundaries and engaging with the community,” states the Place des Arts facility release.

Gold Winner: Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex by Parkin Architects Limited

(Waterloo, Ontario)

The Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (WRMC) consists of diverse functions and a focus on character and detail. The architects used different design ideas and approach to each space within the complex to further define its character and present unique opportunities for every community member. The project prioritized sustainability within the construction with an added goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption of up to 50%.

“Concentration on interior details was essential to establishing a character and identity for the facility, its diverse functions, and group of users. For example, the interior of the Community Pavilion is notable for its more minimalistic and timeless approach to materials, while the Fitness Core has more expressive elements such as colourful supergraphics to create more visual interest. Using a different design approach for each of these spaces helped define their character and create unique experiences for the community,” said Andrea Langham, interior designer and senior associate.