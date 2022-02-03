Upgraded Vibo Flymoon 3.0

The newly upgraded Flymoon 3.0 is the quintessential blind corner storage solution. Featuring three sizes of baskets, two on-trend colours, an easy-to-install universal left/right arm mechanism, plus high-quality European construction, the Vibo Flymoon 3.0 outperforms the competition in every way.

New features:

Flymoon 3.0 is available in three basket sizes to accommodate the most popular corner cabinet door widths – 400mm (16”), 450mm (18”), and 600mm (24”).

Anthracite Grey has been growing in popularity over the past few years. This on-trend colour is the perfect addition to dark coloured kitchens and an attractive accent to light coloured and white kitchen cabinets. If your clients are searching for an option to match their white or light coloured kitchens, the new white baskets with chrome rails are an excellent choice.

The new universal arm mechanism allows for left or right opening and works with all three basket sizes. Easy installation saves time on-site, allowing installers to concentrate on other aspects of the job. The new post is tall enough to meet North American standards without an adapter, reducing the need for additional parts and simplifying the ordering process.

For smooth soft-close action, add the optional Soft-Close Damper. Sold as a pair, one for each arm of the Universal arm mechanism, the easy-to-install soft-close damper quickly turns your standard Flymoon 3.0 into the ultimate soft-closing blind corner storage solution.