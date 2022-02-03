Upcoming Management Skills Training Program Courses

The Centre for Advanced Wood Processing (CAWP) is Canada’s national centre for education, training, and technical assistance for the wood products manufacturing industry, based out of the University of British Columbia. CAWP offers a wide range of training courses, professional e-learning programs, in-plant training, product development, and manufacturing improvement services.

CAWP offers a Management Skills Training Program in nine short online training courses for wood products manufacturers. The Wood Manufacturing Council funded program development in 2009, and it is open to all. CAWP will be offering Sales and Marketing from March 28 to May 9, 2022, and Production Planning from March 28 to May 23, 2022.

The program is designed for various professionals, including entrepreneurs in the wood products industry who need to learn about and implement various management systems to delegate responsibilities and focus on business growth. There are management or supervisory-track employees within wood products companies of all sizes who need to gain new skills to move into positions of greater responsibility. Additionally, many employees need to understand specific functions within their company to do their jobs more efficiently (e.g., salespeople who need to know how production decisions are made and vice versa). And of course, people from non-wood products backgrounds who are preparing to take on supervisory or management roles in the industry. With the skilled labour shortage, hiring people from outside the industry is becoming more common.

The Sales & Marketing course is designed for those in the sales and marketing field wishing to upgrade their skills and share knowledge and experiences with others. People in other job functions such as production, finance, etc., would benefit from a better understanding of sales and marketing strategies and best practices. The instructor is a wood products marketing specialist who has researched and taught on this subject for the last 25 years. Participants will have the chance to share opinions and experiences via online discussions and often learn as much from each other as from the course and instructor.

The Production Planning course module introduces various tools and techniques for planning and managing production activities and discusses modern production management philosophies such as lean manufacturing and continuous improvement. The emphasis is on working with systems and documents that can be implemented right away in participants’ workplaces to improve operational efficiencies. Extensive examples from the wood products manufacturing industries illustrate the techniques and concepts being taught.

The course modules each require approximately 35-45 hours of study over a six-week or eight-week period (depending on the module). They are written specifically for the wood products industry and include numerous case studies and industry examples.

Participants can either take just one or two individual courses to fill a particular interest or gap in their knowledge or choose any six modules (or five plus a supervised individual project) to obtain a WMC Management Certificate qualification. Each module is offered at least twice a year, and learners move through each course together, interacting and sharing information and experiences.