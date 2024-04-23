United Brotherhood of Carpenters Expands Community Builder Campaign

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2024 — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) is proud to announce the expansion of its ‘Community Builder’ recognition campaign across Canada. This initiative, first launched in 2023, shines a spotlight on ethical contractors committed to community development and fair labor practices. The announcement coincides with the ‘Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action,’ highlighting the UBC’s commitment to combatting industry issues such as tax fraud and labor trafficking, which significantly impact the Canadian economy.

Statistics Canada reports that the underground economic activity in Canada contributed approximately 2.7% to the total GDP in 2021, underscoring the need for stringent measures against these malpractices. The UBC recognizes contractors through its councils, including the Atlantic Canada Regional Council and the National Construction Council, who adhere to legal and ethical standards.

Jason Rowe, Canadian District Vice President of the UBC, stated, “Through the Community Builder campaign, we honor contractors who exemplify integrity and dedication to building not just structures, but communities. Simultaneously, we recognize the government’s efforts in supporting our industry through crucial funding and look forward to further collaborations to enhance worker protections and tackle tax fraud.”

As part of its ongoing advocacy, the UBC continues to engage with municipal, provincial, and federal governments to bolster efforts against the construction industry’s underground economy. The union is optimistic about the new budget proposals that enhance enforcement powers and promote data sharing on worker misclassification, aiming to curb tax evasion and enhance public service delivery through reclaimed revenues.