UniMelt adhesive applicator

UniMelt can be used for all common adhesive applications; doctor blades, adhesive rollers, and slot coaters. Works with EVA and PUR hot melt adhesives. For all commercially available adhesive blocks from 2-20 kg or granulates. It has been constructed to be energy efficient and with low maintenance requirements while contributing reliably to an undisturbed process and best wrapping results.

Information

Best premises for a strong adhesion

The mode of operation of UniMelt makes sure that the available hot melt glue has been freshly melted. Even longer production interruptions, for example, on the weekend, do not require specific measures, thanks to the integrated air drying system. It also has been designed to avoid burnings in the hot melt glue.

Contributes to a safe and efficient process

UniMelt prepares the glue according to the process’s requirements, while the maximum melting capacity (up to 40, 80, or 160 kg) always depends on the specific type of adhesive. Refilling does not require an interruption of the process.

Maintenance efforts are extremely low. Thanks to the high-quality non-stick coating and since all relevant parts are easily accessible, the necessary measures become a pushover.

Highlights