Uniboard Wins Perspective Award

Uniboard is pleased to announce it won the “Perspective Award” from the Quebec Hardware and Building Materials Association (AQMAT), honoring outstanding marketing for their Digital Sample Box. The perspective award honours exceptional marketing, allowing the company to better differentiate itself from the competition.

In front of an estimated audience of more than 600 people, the tenth AQMAT awards ceremony saw three merchants and three manufacturers honored for their achievements in various award categories ranging from Innovation to Sustainability.

“As a North American leader in design and decorative surfaces, we wanted to provide our customers with the best online product viewing experience,” said Don Raymond, Vice President of Marketing and Sales US for Uniboard. “By providing complete digital access to full-size, ultra-realistic quality samples, this revolutionary tool makes it possible to virtually select and present all of Uniboard products. The Perspective award highlights Uniboard’s desire to add a human touch to the sharing and design of interior design projects.”