UCS Forest Group Rebrands as Spitz Group

UCS Forest Group has rebranded as Spitz Group, creating a unified parent organization for its North American wood products businesses.

The new corporate identity brings together Upper Canada Forest Products and A&M Wood Specialty in Canada, Sierra Forest Products in the United States, and Atlas Import internationally. The company says the change reflects its growth from a family-owned business founded in 1986 into a broader North American distributor and importer of hardwood lumber, specialty softwoods, panel products, laminates, and exterior products.

“While our parent brand is changing, what defines us remains the same,” said Warren Spitz, founder and CEO. “Our business has always been built on long-term relationships, deep expertise, and commitment to the people we serve. Spitz Group reflects our legacy as a family-owned company and positions us for the future.”

Under the Spitz Group umbrella, the company’s existing businesses will continue to operate under their established names and market focuses. Upper Canada Forest Products and A&M Wood Specialty will continue serving customers in Canada, while Sierra Forest Products will continue operating in the U.S.

As part of the rebrand, the company has also launched Atlas Import, a global sourcing and trading division intended to strengthen supply chain connections between international suppliers and North American customers.

The company says the new structure is designed to support broader sourcing capabilities, shared market intelligence, and stronger collaboration across its operating businesses while maintaining the individual brand identities customers already know.

“This is more than a new name,” Spitz said. “It’s a reflection of our belief that growth comes from partnership and that our future is built by continuing to show up for our customers, every day.”