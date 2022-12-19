UCS Forest Group Names Bryan Hoyt President

Bryan Hoyt, former chief operating officer for UCS Forest Group, has been named president of the company. Hoyt brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, with an extensive record of success “Delivering the Difference” to customers in Canada and the United States.

Hoyt has also been a transformational leader for the business since 2007, having spearheaded market and product growth while holding several successive senior roles, including division management, group sales and sales operations, marketing, and group strategy.

“Bryan is the ideal leader to take on the pivotal role of president. He holds a deep and proven understanding of our business in all key areas, having both performed and managed them during his tenure,” says Warren Spitz, Founder and CEO of UCS Forest Group. “Under Bryan’s leadership, we have moved into new markets, expanded our product portfolio, and completed several key acquisitions. I look forward to working with Bryan in his new role to continue to bring unparalleled service and care to our customers.”

Hoyt has helped in other areas of the business and has been instrumental in the completion of several acquisitions, most recently Weber Plywood & Lumber in Orange County, California, while leading significant strategic development for the Group.

UCS Forest Group, a North America distributor and importer of high-quality hardwood lumber, specialty softwoods, and decorative surfaces, serves customers as Sierra Forest Products in the U.S., and as Upper Canada Forest Products and A&M Wood Specialty in Canada.