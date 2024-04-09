UCS Forest Group Announces Andrea Moore as New Chief Financial Officer

Mississauga, ON – UCS Forest Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrea Moore as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment marks a significant milestone in UCS’s continuous journey towards growth and excellence in the North American millwork industry.

Andrea Moore, who has been with UCS since its founding moment in May 1986, assumes her new role with an unmatched depth of experience and comprehensive understanding of the business. Having previously served as Corporate Treasurer and Vice President of Finance & Credit, Moore has been pivotal in guiding UCS from its early days as a startup to its current status as a leader in the lumber distribution industry.

In her role as CFO, Andrea is set to apply her vast knowledge and expertise to oversee the company’s financial strategies and foster sustainable growth. She will be responsible for implementing financial management best practices and playing a key role in the strategic development of UCS Forest Group. Moore’s leadership is a clear reflection of her dedication to excellence and her capability to #DelivertheDifference to the North American millwork industry.

UCS Forest Group’s history is marked by continuous transformation and innovation within the lumber industry, underpinned by a vision of professionalism, integrity, and engagement. Founded by Warren Spitz, his wife Maureen, and Andrea Moore, UCS has emerged as a distinguished distributor, importer, and exporter of lumber, panel products, specialty woods, and decorative surfaces across North America. The company’s commitment to a people-centric culture, community involvement, and environmental sustainability remains a defining feature of its operations.