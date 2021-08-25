TWIG launches Knot Another Wood Panel

TWIG is a network & community of wood-related professionals focused on facilitating creative projects and product development using local resources. They are creating an industry-leading forest products innovation ecosystem for people living and working in the forests regions across British Columbia. Rooted in wood science, informed by craft, and focused on increasing connectivity through design and creativity.

Starting at the end of summer and in alignment with the start of the Fall semester, TWIG is excited to offer its first-ever panel discussion. They will be hosting guests to discuss MDF, Douglas Fir, OSB, and particleboard for a stimulating conversation around how wood can be valued with purpose and create spaces for people to experience. The first edition of the panel is under the theme of Structures.

The monthly TWIG event takes place on the second Tuesday of each month from 7-9 pm PST online. The Knot Another Wood Panel: Alternatives and Methods of Creating Space will take place on September 14, 2021.

The Monthly event is a regular get-together where we connect around topics, projects, and ideas that aim to bring value to forest-based resources found in BC. Each Monthly has a featured guest, and we invite them to tell their story and share the why and how behind what they do.

Attend the monthly event to connect, learn, and become aware of others working and creating in wood-based spaces across BC. You can get the monthly zoom link by signing up to the mailing list or on the event page on LinkedIn.