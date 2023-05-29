The TS 60 K Plunge-Cut Saw is a powerful and versatile tool designed specifically for carpenters, woodworkers, and remodelers. It offers a range of features that enhance durability, versatility, functionality, and safety. It is equipped with the latest-generation EC-TEC motor, which is not only extremely powerful but also virtually maintenance-free. This motor ensures high speeds and optimal sawing performance, making even the toughest cuts feel effortless. The tool comes with a larger diameter blade and offers a cutting depth of up to 2-7/16″ (62mm), enabling premium results across various applications.