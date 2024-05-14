TRIGON pull-out shelf system from Richelieu

The TRIGON pull-out shelf system transforms underutilized corner cabinet spaces into highly functional storage areas. With its innovative design, TRIGON is the first in the market to offer a third shelf, enhancing its storage capacity. Available for both single and double corner setups, it caters to 450 mm and 600 mm corner cabinets respectively, each capable of supporting a third top shelf for additional storage. TRIGON shelves, each with a 25 kg weight capacity, pivot independently, allowing for easy access. The system boasts easy height adjustment, effortless cleaning, a stylish dark gray finish, and an optional soft-close mechanism, making it a versatile and practical solution for optimizing kitchen storage.