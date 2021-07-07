Trigger clamp – EHK series

What separates the Bessey trigger clamp from the rest is that it has been engineered from the start to offer a clean design, comfortable handles, up to 600 lbs. of potential clamping force, and the ability to transform from clamping to spreading quickly.

The transition from clamping to spreading requires no tools. All that’s required is a quick push of the locking mechanism to disengage the fixed jaw, move it to the opposite end of the rail and re-engage.

Powerful technology, robust construction: One-handed clamping or spreading of workpieces with up to 600 lbs. of force.

Soft touch pads: Soft-touch jaw pads eliminate marring of work, and they’re removable too.

No tools required: No tools required to convert from clamping to spreading easily; push-button jaw release.

Steel bar: Steel bar for the strength you expect from Bessey.

Ergonomic composite handle: Ergonomically shaped composite handle with trigger makes it easy to achieve maximum clamping force.