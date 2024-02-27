Training your existing employees – the most underutilized task

Why is it that training seems to take a back seat? Excuses like we are too busy, no time, our folks will figure it out, our resources are stretched too thin…. All seem like great ways to push training down the list of priorities.

Stop and consider for a moment that this is one of the wastes under continuous improvement (lean) and that waste is “underutilization of people”. What is this waste costing your company yearly? Things such as less than acceptable quality, rework/defects, warranty issues, additional time spent on an already tight project and so on. We all know that we need to train new employees (and in some cases this isn’t all that spot on). Existing employees require training as well because of the following – promotions, transfers, changes in work duties/standards/procedures, type of customer changes, materials change, equipment and software changes, level/type of service provided changes, processes change, quality changes, and the list goes on.

There is a saying that goes “I would rather train my people and they leave than not train them and they stay”. Simply put it means that to optimize your operations training needs to take a top priority.

One of the skills that a supervisor needs is skill in job instruction. Job Instruction is the way to get a person to quickly remember to do a job correctly, safely, and conscientiously.

A training system can be implemented into your daily duties. I like the TWI (Training Within Industry) approach. Training must be done by plan not by accident. Begin with a training timetable like what is pictured below.

You can pinpoint where issues are and plan a proactive set of actions. Who should be trained, for which job, by what date. The next step is to create a training script (called a job instruction breakdown) that lists important steps (things you do to advance the work) and key steps (the special way the important steps are done). Important steps are usually verbs – cut, file, glue, screw, and they tell what you do. Key points are descriptions which tell you how to do the important step. Key points are anything that might make or break the job, injure the worker or product/equipment, and anything that makes the work easier to do such as knack, trick, timing, amount of pressure, any special information or use of jigs. The job instruction breakdown captures the best way to do the job. Most optimal, effective, efficient way you currently have for doing that job. See the example below.

Supervisors then use this job instruction breakdown as a script every time they train someone. Because it’s on a document it is captured, and we don’t rely on tribal knowledge (only contained in someone’s head – if they leave the knowledge is lost). The other important reason to always use the training script is that important information is passed on – nothing is forgotten.

Based on the information developed in the training timetable, you would train the person and make sure you know that they know how to do the job to the quality level expected. Their time most likely will be slower that expected however with practise this will improve. And remember if the worker hasn’t learned, the instructor hasn’t taught. Making sure they know how to do it to the standard and holding them accountable becomes the expectation.

What will you do today to implement a training timetable? Are your supervisors equipped with the skill of job instruction? Are you scheduling training into your core business strategy?

With 40 years in manufacturing, Ric Ptak has journeyed from cabinetmaker to Industry leader, enhancing company efficiency and safety standards. An active AWMAC member and DCOE certified Master Black Belt Trainer, he’s improved numerous manufacturers’ operations. Based in Halifax, Ric offers services across Canada to optimize manufacturing processes, safety, and leadership, leveraging his extensive experience in operational excellence and employee engagement.