Tradestack rolling tower

Suitable for any outdoor job or project, the Tradestack™ 22″ Rolling Tower Premium Storage Stack includes a suitcase, deep toolbox, and a rolling unit. The TRADESTACK™ units connect, automatically stacking via a drop and lock mechanism and easily separating with a one-touch release. They are IP65 dust and water-resistant, have a large storage space to fit large and heavy tools, and feature durable 7″ wheels that enable smooth mobility for convenient transport to any destination. Compatible with Versastack™ modules, and Craftsman® organizers, and toolsets via an included adaptor, you will be ready to meet all your stackable storage needs.