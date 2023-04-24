Toronto Region Manufacturing Event to Highlight Industry

The Toronto Region Board of Trade is hosting a half-day symposium on June 13th, 2023 where attendees will hear from government officials, manufacturing industry leaders, operations and supply consultants, law experts, and leading innovators. The event will explore opportunities within the Toronto region’s manufacturing sector, especially in relation to advanced technology, green manufacturing solutions, precision manufacturing, and management and transition of IP.

Manufacturing in the province of Ontario contributes more than ten percent of the GDP and is responsible for almost 80% of outbound goods. The sector employs more than 776, 200 Ontarians and there are over 36,000 manufacturing businesses in Ontario. The Toronto region accounts for approximately $12.7 billion in manufacturing sales each year and is located in one of North America’s prized advanced manufacturing areas. The industry has been ranked as having the greatest overall cost advantage of all G-7 economies. The Toronto region has become a flourishing location for innovative manufacturing technology, equipment, and solutions. Advanced manufacturing certainly has a stronghold in Ontario, generating 42% more value per worker than average and paying employees premium salaries.

Technology within the manufacturing sector continues to revolutionize and large investments have been made toward the green economy. The symposium believes that as an integral contributor to the success of the Toronto region, the future success of the manufacturing industry will be critical to the region’s prosperity.

Progressive Symposium Panel Discussions

Sustainable Manufacturing: Navigating the opportunities and challenges of the green revolution

Reflecting on the manufacturing sector’s effort to support a green revolution, the Toronto region’s manufacturers can take advantage of the province’s leading clean energy grid.

Panel discussions will explore the latest green manufacturing trends, especially those made through the Canada Growth Fund and Inflation Reduction Acr and general market opportunities.

Ontario’s Future in Electronic Component Manufacturing: Navigating opportunities and advancements

The demand for microchip manufacturing and electronic components in equipment continues to progress. Developments in advanced manufacturing technology in the province are increasing and the panel will explore how manufacturers are using raw resources from the province along with exploring progression in precision manufacturing, tooling, and lithography.

The Advanced Manufacturing Symposium will take place at 100 Queens Quay East, third floor from 11 AM to 5 PM with fees for members and non-members, visit the Toronto Region Board of Trade website to register.