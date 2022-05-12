Top Tip: “I have water in my lines”

With the arrival of summer, the heat and humidity return, and with it comes the increase in water condensation problems in the compressed air system. Why does this happen?

It is essential to know that the air drawn in by the compressor is the same air found in the factory with its humidity percentage. This explains why there is a significant increase in problems related to condensation during the summer months. The temperature rises as the air is compressed, turning water into steam. Condensation forms, and water appears by cooling the air in the compressor tank or the distribution network.

There is no need to remind you that water is very damaging to pneumatic tools and even more so to the pneumatic controls found on almost every machine in your factory – not to mention all the problems caused by spray guns in your finishing department.

How to fix this problem?

For starters, the compressor should be in a cool and dry area to prevent excessive temperature differences between the air in the tank and the air in the factory.

Additionally, installing an automatic drain on the tank is imperative to remove the water that forms in the reservoir and thus prevent this moisture from re-entering the distribution system. A filter at the tank outlet is useless because there is no water accumulation on that part.

Ultimately, there are numerous ways to help you minimize or eliminate water in the distribution system. Installing an after-cooler on the compressor, a refrigerant air dryer, or a silica gel filter dryer are only a few examples. The choice will depend on the required degree of efficiency and your budget.