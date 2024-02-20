Think Lightweight Leading The Way

The First North American Company to Embrace The 100 mm Edge Banding Machine by Homag!

We’ve always strived to push the boundaries and stay ahead of the curve. We are thrilled to share groundbreaking news that we are one of the first North American companies to have a machine of this caliber in the wood manufacturing industry.*

This innovative addition to our arsenal not only propels our manufacturing capabilities to new heights but also positions us as the only manufacturer in North America with the capability to edge panels up to 3 3/4 inches in thickness with remarkable speed and precision.

Eliminating Labour-Intensive & Tedious Tasks:

Efficiency in manufacturing is not just about speed; it’s also about reducing labour-intensive tasks. This machine has significantly reduced the need for manual labor in our processes. It takes care of repetitive, time-consuming work, allowing our skilled workforce to focus on more intricate aspects of wood production. The result is a streamlined process that minimizes the risk of any errors.

The 100 mm Edge Banding Machine has changed the game. It can edge panels up to 3 3/4 inches in thickness with ease and precision. This remarkable capability allows us to take on large projects and thicker panels without the hassle, setting new industry standards.

Faster, Efficient, and Precise:

One of the most noticeable advantages is speed – it’s up to 10 times faster than traditional hand laminating methods. High volume orders that used to be time-consuming can now be handled with remarkable speed and efficiency, without compromising on the precision and quality that our wood products are known for.

Wood Products of Unparalleled Quality:

Whether we’re manufacturing Wood Panels, Office Furniture, Components for Cabinets and Doors or Ceiling Beams, the 100 mm Edge Banding Machine ensures that the quality is unparalleled. It delivers a flawless finish with edges that are executed with remarkable accuracy. There’s no need for manual adjustments or refinishing, which means that every wood product meets our high-quality standards consistently.

Outsource Your Projects with Confidence:

As one of the only North American manufacturers equipped with a 100 mm Edge Banding Machine, we invite you to consider us as your manufacturing partner. Whether you have high volume orders, specific design requirements, or need to work with thicker yet Lightweight hollow-core panels, we have the technology and expertise to deliver the results you need.

The 100 mm edge banding machine is just one example of how we leverage technology to craft remarkable wood products. We offer a diverse range of meticulously crafted outsourcing solutions for markets such as Corporate, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Restaurants, Institutes, Entertainment Venues, and Trade-shows.

*This statement is correct to the best of our knowledge after confirming with equipment and edge banding machine suppliers.

From Think Lightweight and Cedarcrest Wood Products