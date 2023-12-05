The Winter 2023 Issue has arrived!

Hello Industry Partners,

Thank you for reading this quarter’s edition of Wood Industry magazine and welcome to our winter issue where we explore the themes of efficiency and sustainability. A digital version of the print editition can be found here.

Inside, you’ll find a feature on Boiserie Sebo Woodwork, a company that’s grown remarkably by embracing technology without losing the personal touch that comes from their deep family roots. Their story is a testament to how the right machinery and an obsessive attention to detail can spur growth without sacrificing quality.

There’s also an essential read from Robert Philips for anyone looking to up their sanding game. He breaks down the choice between steel and rubber drums, helping you match your tools to the task for the best finish possible.

Future Doors’ story of growth introduces us to a family business that turned a carpenter’s vision into a leading name in cabinet doors, thanks to a commitment to quick delivery and product diversity.

Amrita Bhogal penned a thought-provoking piece on ESG principles, pushing us to consider how our business practices can positively impact the environment, society, and our organization’s governance.

Don’t skip the collaborative story between ChopValue and Trotec Laser—a fascinating look at how sustainability is driving innovation, transforming discarded chopsticks into beautiful, functional pieces.

Selenium’s journey from boutique furniture to custom kitchens showcases the blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, a formula that has attracted a discerning clientele. Another hit article from CKCA Executive Director Sandra Wood.

Post-Quebec wildfires, Laurence Keighan’s commentary is a stark reminder of the importance of adopting sustainable practices to combat climate change, while our article from Garnica’s Jaime Alvarez on AI in forestry offers a peek into how technology can revolutionize our industry.

Finally, we dissect the implications of CANFER regulations with a critical eye on the impact for small businesses, offering concrete solutions to navigate these new rules.

Thank you to all our contributing writers, our design team, and all those in the wood industry that make this publication possible.

Your experiences, insights, and opinions are the lifeblood of our publication. Reach out, contribute to the conversation, and let’s grow together.

Until next time, keep striving for excellence and sustainability in all that you do.

Tyler Holt is the Editor of Wood Industry / Le monde du bois magazine. He has a master’s degree in literature and publication, and years of experience in the publishing and digital media industry. His main area of study is the effect of digital technologies on industrial and networked production.