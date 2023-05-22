The Western Retail Lumber Association Is Recruiting New Members

‘Let’s Go Build’ was launched by the Western Retail Lumber Association two weeks ago in an effort to recruit future employees to the organization and industry. The 1,100-plus member organization offers growth and future careers in the lumber, building materials and hardwood products markets. With the new recruitment program, participants can expect to discover career opportunities and learn more about the association as a whole.

The building materials industry employs over 461,000 individuals across Western Canada and is constantly growing. The ‘Let’s Go Build’ recruitment program joins members from across provinces such as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Northwest Ontario, Yukon and Nunavut. The campaign and sector is committed to expanding awareness surrounding the building and lumber sector among informed and uninformed audiences. The campaign’s website is designed to answer any inquiries that job seekers may have and clear up any misconceptions surrounding the industry or about the program itself in an effort to close the gap between employers and employees.

“The building industry is very robust, and so is our workforce. We ensure that our employees can learn and grow. We provide several opportunities for them to cross-train- from internal and external sources. For anybody considering a career in our industry, we welcome you,” stated Micah Flaig, director of the Western Retail Lumber Association and special project co-ordinator of Lumberworld. “There are so many different paths available – from forklift driver, to engineer, manager, carpenter, or accountant. Whether people are looking to change industries and find a new career path or fresh out of school looking for their first job, there are ample opportunities.”

‘Let’s Go Build’ Campaign For Industry Job Seekers

Through the recruitment program, the lumber and building materials industry has come together to support prospective employees through all stages of job exploration. The campaign offers roles in the following sectors: natural resources, manufacturing, remanufacturing, wholesale and distribution, professional building, retail, forestry management, transportation, construction, development, market research and innovation, education, export and trade, standards, supply chain, steel aluminum, gypsum, insulation, building science, energy efficiency, paints and finishes, and green technology.

“Picture a typical employee or job in the lumber, building materials and hardgoods industry. Chances are, that mental image is out of focus or out of date. Our industry is enormous and growing with hundreds of thousands of employees in a broad range of roles,” explained Liz Kovach, president of the Western Retail Lumber Association. “We provide on-the-job training and opportunities for skill enhancement. There is opportunity here for anyone. Our ‘Let’s Go Build’ campaign seeks to bring our industry into sharper focus for job-seekers looking to build a fun, rewarding, stable, and fulfilling career. We have everything job seekers need; all we need is them.“