Discover the TIPMATIC SOFT-CLOSE by Grass, a state-of-the-art mechanical opening system for handle-free drawers. This innovative solution combines effortless handle-free opening with gentle, damped closing, all without electronics. Featuring a three-stage adjustable opening force, it accommodates all weight classes and sizes. Its large activation zone ensures seamless operation, while the small front gap of 2.5 mm and tool-free depth adjustment offer precise fitting. Easy to install and retrofit, the TIPMATIC SOFT-CLOSE is compatible with various Grass drawer systems, making it an ideal choice for modern, efficient cabinetry.

For more information, visit Grass TIPMATIC SOFT-CLOSE.