Taking storage to new levels

Create extra storage space behind toe kicks, provide easy access to wall cabinets and let children lend a helping hand – Blum’s SPACE STEP brings multi-functionality to cabinet plinths.

Nice and practical

Customers need the right furniture for customers who want to store lots of things. SPACE STEP not only allows you to use higher cabinets but also creates extra storage space in the toe kick of base units. Two solutions rolled into one.

Nice and high

You have to use every inch of space in compact homes. SPACE STEP allows you to use the space right up to the ceiling. The new plinth solution gives you easy access to the top shelves of wall cabinets.

Nice and gentle

Thanks to motion technologies by Blum, SPACE STEP opens with ultimate ease, for example, with the SERVO-DRIVE electrical opening support system. And it closes softly and effortlessly with soft-close BLUMOTION.

Nice and safe

The SPACE STEP plinth solution helps little ones reach worktops, washbasins, and sinks. Activated by just 8 kg, the anti-slip system securely locks the SPACE STEP in position.