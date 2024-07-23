The Price of Incivility: Ensuring a Civil Workplace

Incivility in the workplace is a pervasive issue that can have far-reaching consequences for both employees and the organization as a whole. In their chapter “The Price of Incivility,” Christine Porath and Christine Pearson elucidate the significant impact that uncivil behavior can have on productivity, employee morale, and overall business performance. This article aims to distill the essential insights from their chapter and provide actionable advice for business owners to foster a more civil and respectful work environment.

Understanding the Impact of Incivility

Incivility in the workplace manifests in various forms, from subtle snubs and dismissive comments to overt rudeness and disrespect. The repercussions of such behavior extend beyond the immediate, leading to cascades of eventual negative outcomes. Employees subjected to incivility often experience decreased job satisfaction, increased stress, and a decline in mental and physical health. These factors contribute to reduced productivity, higher absenteeism, and increased turnover rates, ultimately affecting the organization’s bottom line.

Research highlighted in the chapter reveals that incivility can cost organizations millions of dollars annually due to lost productivity and employee disengagement. Porath and Pearson note that “almost 50% of employees who have been treated rudely deliberately decrease their effort” and “78% said that their commitment to the organization declined” (Porath and Pearson). Moreover, the ripple effects of incivility can erode team cohesion and collaboration, creating a toxic work environment that hinders innovation and growth.

Recognizing the Signs of Incivility

Business owners must be vigilant in recognizing the signs of incivility within their organizations. These signs include increased conflicts, passive-aggressive behavior, frequent misunderstandings, and a general atmosphere of tension and mistrust. It is crucial to pay attention to employee feedback, exit interviews, and even subtle cues during meetings and daily interactions.

Strategies to Promote Civility

To mitigate the detrimental effects of incivility and promote a culture of respect, business owners can implement several key strategies:

Lead by Example

Leadership plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for workplace behavior. Business owners and managers must model civility in their interactions with employees, demonstrating respect, active listening, and empathy. When leaders exhibit these behaviors, they set a standard for the rest of the organization to follow.

An effective approach to achieving this involves using video recordings as a teaching tool. Filming interactions allows employees to see their own facial expressions, body language, and tone of voice. Although it may take time for individuals to act naturally in front of the camera, the insights gained are invaluable. For instance, one CEO was surprised to discover how harsh he sounded and used this realization to improve his communication style. Another executive learned that his disengaged body language was more apparent than he had thought. Porath and Pearson suggest that after being recorded, individuals should review the footage in three stages: first with both sound and image, then without sound to focus on nonverbal cues, and finally with sound only to concentrate on tone and speech patterns. This comprehensive review helps identify and correct uncivil behaviors (Porath and Pearson).

Establish Clear Expectations

Creating a code of conduct that outlines expected behaviors and the consequences of incivility is essential. This code should be communicated clearly to all employees and reinforced through regular training sessions and reminders. By setting explicit expectations, employees are more likely to understand what constitutes acceptable behavior.

Encourage Open Communication

Fostering an environment where employees feel safe to voice their concerns without fear of retaliation is crucial. Business owners should implement open-door policies and provide multiple channels for employees to report incivility. Regularly scheduled town hall meetings and anonymous surveys can also be effective in gauging the workplace climate.

Provide Training and Development

Investing in training programs that focus on emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and effective communication can equip employees with the skills needed to navigate challenging interactions. These programs should be tailored to address the specific needs of the organization and reinforce the importance of civility.

Recognize and Reward Civility

Acknowledging and rewarding employees who consistently demonstrate respectful behavior can reinforce the importance of civility. Recognition can take various forms, such as public acknowledgment, awards, or other incentives. Celebrating positive behavior helps to create a culture where civility is valued and encouraged.

Address Incivility Promptly

Swiftly addressing incidents of incivility is critical to maintaining a respectful workplace. Business owners should have a clear process for investigating complaints and taking appropriate disciplinary action when necessary. It is important to handle these situations with sensitivity and confidentiality to protect the well-being of all parties involved.

Hire for Civility

An effective strategy for maintaining a civil workplace begins with the hiring process. Porath and Pearson emphasize the importance of screening for civility during recruitment. This can involve behavioral interview questions designed to gauge a candidate’s interpersonal skills and past behavior in challenging situations. Additionally, reference checks should specifically ask about the candidate’s treatment of colleagues. Prioritizing civility in hiring ensures that new employees align with the organization’s values of respect and collaboration from the outset. “Every mistake we’ve made in firing a questionable hire was in taking action too late, not too early.” A senior executive remarked (Porath and Pearson).

By prioritizing civility, business owners can enhance employee satisfaction, boost productivity, and create an environment where everyone feels valued and respected. The investment in cultivating a respectful workplace culture pays dividends in the form of improved organizational performance and a more harmonious and engaged workforce.

Source:

Porath, Christine, and Christine Pearson. “The Price of Incivility.” HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing People. Harvard Business Review Press, 2011.

Tyler Holt is the Editor of Wood Industry / Le monde du bois magazine. He has a master’s degree in literature and publication, and years of experience in the publishing and digital media industry. His main area of study is the effect of digital technologies on industrial and networked production.