The North American Architectural Woodwork Standards Update

The Woodwork Institute and Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers Association of Canada have collaborated to bring one progressive woodwork standard for North America, available in both English and French.

Updates occur once every five years, and this update was made available on May 31, 2021. It’s a revised edition of the North American Architectural Woodwork Standards — the proven standard you already know and trust.

New to the NAAWS 4.0 edition:

an even easier-to-use format;

a unified installation guide;

expanded material uses;

additional assembly methods;

casework integrity testing.

Features returning from previous editions:

comprehensive standards in a single manual;

familiar format;

fully interactive digital edition;

collaborative development.

NAAWS 4.0 is available as a FREE digital download at www.naaws.com.

To be sure to receive the latest information on the upcoming NAAWS 4.0 release, follow NAAWS on LinkedIn.