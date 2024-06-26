The Kreg Cabinet Hardware Jig Pro (KHI-XLPULL) offers exceptional precision and ease for installing cabinet knobs and pulls. Designed for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts, this tool can handle hardware from 1-3/4″ to 12″ wide, ensuring precise alignment and spacing with its adjustable, hardened-steel drill guides. The all-aluminum construction guarantees durability, while the laser-etched measuring scales on both imperial and metric systems facilitate accurate positioning. Whether for a single project or repeated installations, the jig’s movable end stop and easy setup make it an indispensable tool in any woodworking arsenal.