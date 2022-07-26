The Hottest ticket in North America

The hottest ticket at North America’s largest woodworking trade show is here: IWF Night at the Tabernacle. For IWF 2022 attendees and exhibitors, IWF Night at the Tabernacle is the top pick to network socialize and recharge after show hours in Atlanta’s #1 entertainment venue. Scheduled for Wednesday, August 24 from 8:00 until 10:00 p.m., IWF Night at the Tabernacle guests will enjoy two hours of high-energy music, unlimited beverages and reconnecting. The evening will feature a private performance by the band Southside Station. Free admission to Night at the Tabernacle is by ticket only and capacity is limited. Tickets will be distributed on the show floor Wednesday, August 24. Check IWFAtlanta.com and the IWF Mobile App for ticket distribution details beginning August 20. Full details are also available in the all-new IWF 2022 Show Directory published digitally and posted at the IWF Atlanta home page. For your calendar:

IWF Night At the Tabernacle 2022.

Wednesday, August 24

8:00—10:00 p.m.

The Tabernacle

152 Luckie Street

Steps away from the Georgia World Congress Center