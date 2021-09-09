The Grass is Greener

For Grass, environmental protection is a fundamental corporate objective. The company pursues the goal of preventing or reducing environmental impacts at their very source. This means adopting an integrated approach to the product, considering all aspects from the initial product idea, through production and use to disposal.

“Sustainability is very important for Grass and for me,” said Nadja Mann, President of Grass Canada. “It has been even before it was popular. With environmental catastrophes all over the world, I don’t see how it isn’t for everyone.”

Many companies treat environmental concerns like an added cost to production, but Mann disagrees, particularly within manufacturing.

“Machinery works non-stop, making not only products but also energy,” said Mann. “It happens automatically. So we decided to harness that energy and use it for heating and cooling. That way, we don’t let it go to waste.”

As a result, 75% of Grass’ demand for electricity is generated by its own Combined Heat and Power station. This reduced their electricity consumption by 18% from 62 million kW/h to 51 million kW/h, and this extensive energy efficiency reduced their CO2 emissions by 640 tons per year.

These changes have not only benefited the environment but helped Grass reduce operating costs.

“There are cost-saving measures and rebates in place for companies that prioritize the environment,” pointed out Mann. “This is the future; companies need to start planning now for how they can change their processes and mandates.”

Grass is aware of the importance of the contribution of everyone, and especially of companies, the promotion of responsible practices that respect the environment. This is a clear advancement of society towards a better world, and for this reason, Grass has integrated environmental guidelines into its business strategy.

These guidelines are embodied in the Environmental Policy, which is inspired by two principles: compliance with all applicable environmental regulations and continuous improvement of activities to protect nature. With both principles, we are committed to the prevention, protection, and conservation of the environment through prioritizing saving energy, water, and resources in all company’s production processes.

Since the end of 2010, GRASS has been certified according to the international environmental management system DIN ISO 14001. They have been committed to sustainability, always complying with saving water and energy, reducing material consumption and Co2 emissions, increased reuse, and recycling, avoiding waste and contamination, and a push towards responsible action.

In terms of waste reduction, Grass’ volume of non-recyclable waste was reduced by 40%, from 1530 tons to 905 tons per year. When it comes to steel waste management, 100% of steel waste generated during production is recycled, coming in at 6650 tons per year. But Grass’ commitment to the environment extends beyond manufacturing.

“Head office will be carbon neutral by 2024,” said Mann. “And our Canadian office will follow suit. As it is, our new building is exceeding expectations.”