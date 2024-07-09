The GANTRYX from Doucet

The GANTRYX is the perfect system for those who want to increase their productivity. It is also designed to overcome lack of space and manpower.

This system facilitates the sorting of parts required for production by companies that cut and process wood panels for subsequent gluing, like stair treads and table manufacturers.

The GANTRYX, an articulated arm with vacuum grip, automates the handling of the panels at the infeed and outfeed of your moulder or sander. He allows automatic stacking and unstacking in the areas provided for this purpose.