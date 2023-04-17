The Felder Group and EMC Formalize Technology Partnership

Last week, The Felder Group and EMC finalized an agreement to strengthen their technology partnership. The two companies have already been working closely together for over two decades and now decided to take that partnership further. The Felder Group acquired a significant share in EMC srl and in doing so helped create EMC into its own corporate entity. Both companies offer advanced, first-rate technological solutions for the woodworking industry. This new technology partnership has a special focus on sanding technology for the sector.

“As a full-range provider in the field of secondary woodworking, the further development and integration of EMC into the Felder Group was the logical and most forward-looking step. With EMC, we have gained an innovative technology partner who has all the technological and soft-skills to cover the process chain in the sanding segment,” said Tamara Felder, chief marketing officer of The Felder Group. The partnership allows both companies to acquire cutting-edge equipment from entry-level machines to high-end products and individual innovative solutions which can cover the customer’s entire process chain within the sanding technology industry. The sanding technology’s second major application is for metalworking, which is represented thoroughly in EMC’s machine programs.

“The team at EMC is very excited about the merger with the Felder Group and the focus that is being placed on sanding technology. An unique opportunity to demonstrate our expertise and innovative strength and to be able to serve many customers and markets to the fullest extent,” stated Ivano Coveri, CEO of EMC. High demand for various markets in the woodworking sector requires a joint building of effort, skill sets, and research from both companies to meet the demand. The research and development sites for the new technologies will be held in Imola and international distribution and service for the sanding technologies will be largely managed by The Felder Group.

Founded between 1956-1960, The Felder Group quickly blossomed into one of the world’s leading mechanical engineering and technology companies serving the wood and composite sector. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and over 180 high-tech machines, from combined standard woodworking equipment to advanced, CNC machining centres and fully-automated software and robotic solutions. EMC Canada has become one of the country’s largest manufacturers, connecting other manufacturers through production and benchmarking and transforming the industry over the past 25 years.