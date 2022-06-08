THE FASTEST NON-CONTACT TRIGGERING SAFETY DEVICE IN THE WORLD!

Every woodworker (and woodworking company) has ten good reasons not to compromise when it comes to working safety – PCS prevents accidents and assures dexterity and a quality handshake forever!

The system is amazing. No one else has anything comparable to the system. It acts without being touched, it drops down at light speed without causing any damage, and the customer can restart the machine right away.

Robert Tratter, Head of R&D at the Felder Group

Today, all state-of-the-art saws and panel saws need to have standard safety equipment such as a splitter and an overhead saw guard in accordance with the applicable Ontario Health and Safety accident prevention regulations. For some years, there has also been a technical solution that largely prevents cuts due to instant blockage of the saw blade, but it destroys the saw and unit. The consequential costs for the repair are the price that you have to pay for saving one or more fingers. Until now, because there is a better way: