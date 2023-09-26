The Fall Issue is OUT read it HERE

Hello and thank you for visiting our site. The digital edition of our fall issue can be found here.

My name is Tyler Holt and as Editor, we at Wood Industry are focused on the business side of woodworking, publishing the most news-worthy stories on leading businesses and trends in the secondary wood manufacturing industry.

This quarter, the Fall edition of Wood Industry magazine is about boosting value and community. Nobody can get anywhere alone whether they like it or not. Everywhere is paved on the shoulders of giants standing together. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the family, especially the Jubran family of Toronto’s Guide Woodworking, where love has motivated acts of care and craftsmanship for 25 years. We are proud to celebrate Guide Woodworking’s 25th business anniversary with the multigenerational story that brought their tradition of woodworking to Canada from Israel. You can read the web version of this article here.

Love for their province is what has motivated Bob Lennon of ThermalWood Canada to build an eclectic community of scientists, musicians, and engineers across New Brunswick and beyond. Working together has paid off massively in the creation of a completely new alternative to ebony. The proprietary process boosts the value of Canadian maple by over 1000%. You can read the web version here.

In an article by Sandra Wood, we see that to the community-owned Handhills Cabinets & Millwork from the Hutterite colony of Hanna, Alberta, community and family is literally everything. The management of the shop is decided democratically and children as young as four are brought to the shop daily for exposure and woodworking education. Find the article hosted here.

Also check out our interview with Paul St-Germain from Swedish Door here.

Thank you to all our team members and contributing authors, especially first-time contributor Laurence Keighan from Uniboard for their article on the value of using and manufacturing thin boards, whose aricle can be found here.

and thanks also to Robert Philips from Akhurst for their article on planer sanding machines and how they can be used to boost the efficiency of your shop. Read it here.

Special thanks to our contributing writer, Joel Kranc, whose interview with Tm Bond of Cutting Edge can be found here, and contributing writer and editor of Coverings Magazinge, Clare Tattersall, for her article on walk in closets, here.

Look out for our events page detailing the Kitchen+Bath Canada Expo (Oct 25-27), Woodworking Technology Days (Oct 31- Nov 4), and the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo (Nov 2-4).

If you have a story, milestone, or development that you would like to share with Wood Industry, you can email me at TylerH@mediaedge.ca and we will set up a time to talk, work together, and continue building a community of professional and talented woodworkers.