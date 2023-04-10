The End Is Here for FSC Certification in Russia

The Forest Stewardship Council’s (FSC) certification in Russia is officially being withdrawn. On March 30th, the council revealed the conclusion of forest management certificates in Russia based on a decision by Assurance Services International (ASI) to cease FSC certification bodies and will be enforced on the first of May 2023. The decision will be re-evaluated after the conditions allow for another assurance.

The ASI conducted an assessment that found increasing integrity risk in Russia which became the fundamental reason for the withdrawal. Especially because the protection and guaranteed security of ASI workers and others involved in oversight activities are no longer assured. The international association also believes that there are significant limitations associated with operations in Russia due to the lack of access and increased sanctions. With ASI’s conclusion of activities in the country, FSC certification bodies will be exempt from being accredited for auditing against FSC standards.

This decision follows last year’s arrangement by the FSC International Board to apply specific methods leading to the suspension of FSC certifications and allowing for the trade in certified materials and products in both Russia and Belarus. The suspended certification bodies will be withdrawn after 12 months of suspension by April eighth at the latest. The FSC is regretting its inability to maintain forest management certification in Russia, but will now divert its focus to ensuring the protection of forests with High Conservation Values (HCV) and Intact Forest Landscapes. FSC will not allow forest conversion, especially HCV forests which must remain intact.

The FSC is a leader in the sustainable forest sector and has been trusted by NGOs, business leaders, and consumers across the globe. The council is governed by a global network of over 1,000 member organizations and individuals that represent similar social, environmental, and economic ideologies. The FSC certification system verifies sustainable sourcing of forestry products and ecosystem methods at each level of the value chain. The certification label supports zero deforestation, safeguarding forests, fair working wages, biodiversity preservation, and community rights. They’re focused on developing solutions based on:

Responsible sourcing : Supporting businesses in the industry to work with forests sustainably and responsibly.

: Supporting businesses in the industry to work with forests sustainably and responsibly. Conservation: Maintaining and enhancing the value of forests.

Maintaining and enhancing the value of forests. Restoration: Advancing forest recovery and protection

FSC certifications are for manufacturers, retailers, architects, builders, and forest managers. Learn more about the certifications here.