Gemini’s Craftsman Collection offers a modern colour palette of wood stains for the most premium wood staining possible. The collection is available in two different formulas: the CC00XX-Standard VOC and CC24XX-240 VOC. The wood stain colours include Colonial, Driftwood, Espresso, Gunstock, Hazelnut, Java, Sandstone, Shaker Maple, Spiced Walnut, Tobacco, Toffee, and Woodsmoke.