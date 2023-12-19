The cost of human mistakes in the woodworking industry

Automation in the woodworking industry is different from that seen in other types of industrial manufacturing; this industry has a lot more custom manufacturing than other assembly-line industries, such as food or automotive. So, what does “Industry 4.0” look like for a woodworking factory?

Automation isn’t just about replacing your people with robots; it’s firstly about empowering them with information so they can focus on their craft and do a great job. Not to mention attracting the next generation, who expect automation and digital tools.

And of course, automation is also about offsetting human error. Business owners are accustomed to absorbing human error as part of the cost of doing business—being able to eliminate human error would be a game-changer for anyone. Material waste, incomplete shipments, downtime, and service calls, all of which add up quickly, can be mitigated or even eliminated with automation.

Human errors – 20% to 40% of your total manufacturing costs:

Human errors are costing manufacturers a fortune and have increased with the high employee turnover. Industrial manufacturing companies report that between 5% and 30% of their total manufacturing costs are due to scrapping and reworking (National Institute for Standards and Technology). One study even reports that human errors account for up to 80% of quality defects (International Journal of Engineering Research and Applications). For the woodworking sector, we estimate that the cost of human error accounts for 20-40% of the total manufacturing costs.

The cost of human errors is higher in the woodworking industry due to 2 factors:

Wood is a ‘’living’’ material, so when there’s a mistake it’s often completely scrapped and wasted, as opposed to materials such as metal that can be melted and reused. There is far more custom manufacturing in the cabinetmaking industry than in the assembly-line industries. This means that automation has been slower to make its entry into woodworking factories. And less automation means more human error.

Where automation is needed most:

Let’s start at the end: shipping and delivery. This is where most errors are realized, and where the costs are at their highest—up to ten times higher than an error caught during production!

The comparative cost of errors in the cabinet-making industry:

During sales process and quote = $1

In office during production planning = $10

In factory during manufacturing process = $100

During shipping process = $1K

The snowball effect – the direct and indirect costs of human mistakes:

Let’s take the concrete example of an incomplete delivery. There are direct, measurable costs, but there are also indirect (hidden) costs which are just as important, if not more so, and which reverberate throughout the entire manufacturing process, impacting everyone involved.

Direct costs

Labor costs to search for the missing part (often not found)

Cost of manpower (production manager) to plan the remanufacturing of the part (urgently) and to schedule a new delivery date to the customer (office)

Cost of material AND labor to remanufacture the part

Cost of repacking the part

Cost of transport AND manpower to return to deliver and install the part at the customer’s premise

Indirect costs

Customer disappointment and/or dissatisfaction, who may tell other people about the problem, tarnishing the reputation you’ve spent years building.

Having to integrate the replacement part into your production process as a matter of priority, thus delaying other projects

The impact of changes in plans/schedules for all employees along the line

The impact on the ability to deliver everything currently scheduled (disrupting schedules and having to notify other customers that their delivery has to be postponed)

Unnecessary pressure and stress for employees who have to rush to clean up the mess

Negative impact on employee motivation, as they have to deal with the urgency of the situation and deal with a dissatisfied or even angry customer.

Implementing automation technology allows manufacturers to realize cost-saving efficiencies every step of the way, addressing all the direct and hidden costs of errors.

Here are some concrete results you can expect from production process automation:

Significant reduction of incomplete shipments

Elimination of unnecessary communication and handling between departments

Important improvement in the assembly time

Better customer experience = more word of mouth and more referrals!

Increased employee satisfaction!

Giving your employees more satisfying jobs and opportunities

One cabinet manufacturer told us they used to have four people dedicated full time to service calls, and now, after automating several steps of his manufacturing process, it’s only one part-time job. Those people are now dedicated to more productive and stimulating jobs.

A few essential questions to help you evaluate the additional profits you could make by eliminating errors:

How often do you go back on a job (service calls, fix small issues, replace parts, ) How often are your deliveries incomplete? How often are parts lost in your shop (have you ever quantified the time spent searching for parts?) How much time is spent gathering parts prior to assembly? How much time does your production manager spend putting out fires and trying to get the completion status of a project?

Automation empowers your people with the tools and information to be more productive, more efficient, and to produce better quality. And remember: embracing automation does not entail an abrupt overhaul of all your processes; rather, it should be approached gradually, taking one small step at a time.

See the original article here.

Veronique Plessis Belair

COO – WEB-CAB

A few essential questions to help you evaluate the additional profits you could make by eliminating errors:

How often do you go back on a job (service calls, fix small issues, replace parts, ) How often are your deliveries incomplete? How often are parts lost in your shop (have you ever quantified the time spent searching for parts?) How much time is spent gathering parts prior to assembly? How much time does your production manager spend putting out fires and trying to get the completion status of a project?

Automation empowers your people with the tools and information to be more productive, more efficient, and to produce better quality. And remember: embracing automation does not entail an abrupt overhaul of all your processes; rather, it should be approached gradually, taking one small step at a time.

Veronique Plessis Belair

COO – WEB-CAB