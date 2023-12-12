The Clamex S-20 by Lamello is a detachable furniture connector designed for the 4mm groove. It can be opened and reconnected using a rotating lever and is compatible with any biscuit joiner. Suitable for material thicknesses from 16mm, it’s fastened in the groove with screws. The 4mm grooves can be created with all biscuit joiners, and the connector offers a lateral installation tolerance. Notably, no adhesive is required for its application. It provides secure connections for various angles, making it suitable for both permanent and detachable links. Common uses include furniture construction, such as wardrobes, cabinets, and shelves, as well as various furniture joints like corner, surface, and frame connections.