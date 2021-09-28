The CCDA Award for Excellence in Apprenticeship Education

The Canadian Council of Directors of Apprenticeship (CCDA) has created a new award: The CCDA Award for Excellence in Apprenticeship Education to recognize significant contributions to the Red Seal program. This is awarded on odd-numbered years at a national, provincial, or territorial event attended by training providers (e.g., Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC)).

This award recognizes the contributions in the promotion or development of apprenticeships in Canada. It honours apprenticeship educators and training instructors who deliver innovative and top-quality instructional programming to apprentices in Red Seal Trades. The nominee must be a current or recent staff member of an approved technical training provider in provincial or territorial jurisdictions.

Selection Criteria

The nominee has made an outstanding contribution to the promotion, development, and/or delivery of apprenticeship technical training in Canada in the following aspects:

promotes apprenticeship and trade certification as a means to a successful and productive career

promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion in the skilled trades and works to support and include apprentices from underrepresented groups (e.g., gender and sexual minorities, Indigenous people, racial minorities, newcomers, and people with disabilities)

demonstrates innovation in the development or delivery of apprenticeship technical training programs

supports apprentices in their training as they strive for success

supports students’ achievement towards certification and the Red Seal Endorsement

participates in activities that encourage, motivate and promote dedication and passion in a skilled trade

serves as a role model for success for aspiring skilled tradespersons

demonstrates qualities of outstanding leadership in apprenticeship

Special consideration is given to those with a Red Seal endorsement, but this is not a prerequisite for the award. Nominations are now being accepted. The deadline is October 15, 2021.

To request a nomination form, please get in touch with the CCDA Secretariat.