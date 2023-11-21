The Casadei Busellato Easy Jet is a CNC working center designed for user-friendly and intuitive operation, catering primarily to specialized technicians and craftsmen. It is a compact model, providing easy access from three sides and maintaining the high performance of larger models while being economical. This makes the Easy Jet ideal for manufacturing furniture parts and interior doors. A significant feature of this model is the automatic loading and unloading system “Cella Nesting.”

The technical specifications of the Easy Jet vary depending on the model. The working field ranges from 2486 mm x 1255 mm in the Easy Jet 4.8 to 4286 mm x 2155 mm in the Easy Jet 7.14. The workpiece clearance is 150 mm. The electrospindle power comes in two versions: Standard (6.6 kW) and Optional (9.5 kW). The number of spindles ranges from 7 or 12 in the standard version to 11 or 18 in the optional version. The tool changer capacity also varies based on the model, ranging from 8 standard (11 optional) in the Easy Jet 4.8 to 13 standard (19 optional) in the Easy Jet 7.14